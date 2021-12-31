Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp,

New Purchases: VUSB, AAPL, IVV, EEMV, IWY, VEU, VYM, EEMA, VBR, EXI, EWH, BRK.B, IHF, PFF, VIG, EEM, VWO, IHI, BAC, OEF, MSFT, IGSB, EMB, IWF, XVV, CAT, J, UPS, AMZN, FXI, CMI, JNJ, INTC, PG, DHR, C, IDV, JKE, STBA, PFE, PEP, PNC, MS, LMT, INTU, TXN, PAYX, MCD, CGNX, ADSK, PSCT, VTV, SQ, MGV, IVW, EPP, DIS, CINF, CI, CVX, BK, AMGN, IXJ, QQQ, SPGP, FCF, VTI, NNVC,

Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, VLUE, QUAL, CNYA, EFAV, XLF, SMLF, JPM, SIZE, IHAK, IRBO, XT, MPB, FDX, USMV, XOM, ADBE, XPH, ASML,

Reduced Positions: IDNA, XLK, PYPL, GOOGL, GOOG, RIDE, KBE, NVDA, RSP,

Sold Out: CMCSA, RIVE,

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, , Alphabet Inc, Lordstown Motors Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,150,127 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 3,264,737 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,892,716 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 781,341 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,098,722 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.678800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.07%. The holding were 3,264,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 467,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $455.648900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 166,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 703,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 240,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.137100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 559,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,892,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 92,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 58.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $44.61, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.564900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.71%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $138.57, with an estimated average price of $134.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.344200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.