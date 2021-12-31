Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp,

- New Purchases: VUSB, AAPL, IVV, EEMV, IWY, VEU, VYM, EEMA, VBR, EXI, EWH, BRK.B, IHF, PFF, VIG, EEM, VWO, IHI, BAC, OEF, MSFT, IGSB, EMB, IWF, XVV, CAT, J, UPS, AMZN, FXI, CMI, JNJ, INTC, PG, DHR, C, IDV, JKE, STBA, PFE, PEP, PNC, MS, LMT, INTU, TXN, PAYX, MCD, CGNX, ADSK, PSCT, VTV, SQ, MGV, IVW, EPP, DIS, CINF, CI, CVX, BK, AMGN, IXJ, QQQ, SPGP, FCF, VTI, NNVC,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, VLUE, QUAL, CNYA, EFAV, XLF, SMLF, JPM, SIZE, IHAK, IRBO, XT, MPB, FDX, USMV, XOM, ADBE, XPH, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: IDNA, XLK, PYPL, GOOGL, GOOG, RIDE, KBE, NVDA, RSP,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, RIVE,
For the details of Wharton Business Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wharton+business+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wharton Business Group, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,150,127 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 3,264,737 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,892,716 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 781,341 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,098,722 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.678800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.07%. The holding were 3,264,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 467,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $455.648900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 166,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 703,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 240,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.137100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 559,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,892,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 92,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 58.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $44.61, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.564900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.71%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $138.57, with an estimated average price of $134.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.344200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: (RIVE)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wharton Business Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wharton Business Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wharton Business Group, LLC keeps buying