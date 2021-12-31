First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Linde PLC, Nutrien, General Dynamics Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Idacorp Inc, sells Linde PLC, Nutrien, General Dynamics Corp, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 361 stocks with a total value of $39.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Eagle Investment

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 25,720,505 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 29,394,424 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 23,812,283 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 10,588,958 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,369,145 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 188,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $609.832500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,129,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 159.39%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,177,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,453,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 117.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 122.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 122.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.3.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.61 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.43.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.