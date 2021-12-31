First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Linde PLC, Nutrien, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, IDA, ICL, NPTN, ASPU, WSR, TRNO, CHTR, NX, PCRX, OESX, ZUMZ, WMB, UTI, UFI, TTMI, FTAI, RGF, COOK, ASO, UTZ, NESR, LGF.A, PK, BVS, SM, SPWH, LADR, AMH, DOC, IBTX, PBF, PSX, HOG, BLL, BSET, BKD, CNI, CP, CAT, CVX, CMCO, AORT, DHI, EOG, ENS, EQIX, FL, JOB, ALCO, HTLD, HL, KAMN, LAD, MLM, MAA, NVR, NWPX, OIS, OMI, ALTO, RDNT, RES, RPM, SBAC,
- Added Positions: BABA, SMG, UHS, XRAY, IPGP, FMX, BDX, RGLD, EPD, KGC, AGI, BTG, BTI, KOF, MMP, RDS.A, SNY, UL, AIR, ADTN, AEIS, HTH, ATI, CRMT, ECOL, AMWD, AMKR, APOG, TREC, ATRO, BJRI, ITUB, ESTE, BZH, OPCH, AX, CRH, CAMP, CRS, CVCO, CENX, CAKE, CIR, COHU, CMC, CYH, CMTL, CONN, CCRN, CW, DSX, DGII, DXYN, DCO, BOOM, ETD, FORM, ROCK, GSK, GFF, HP, HXL, HUBG, HUN, IIVI, IDCC, TILE, IIN, ITI, JBLU, KIRK, KLIC, LXU, LYTS, TBI, LAKE, LINC, LYG, MDC, MTG, MGPI, MAC, MCHX, MRCY, MOD, DS, NR, JWN, ORI, OLN, ZEUS, OFIX, OSTK, PCTI, GLT, PKOH, PATK, PBI, RDN, SRGA, RGS, RUTH, SBCF, DHC, SWIR, SKX, SKY, SAH, SCS, STC, SUP, SKT, TCBI, TOL, TRN, TGI, UCTT, VSEC, VECO, MNTX, WNC, WCC, DZSI, INTT, AAWW, HAYN, PGTI, PRIM, ALGT, REED, PRTS, INFN, GRBK, MAG, AROC, LL, APEI, ORN, HCCI, RLGT, IPI, HCI, ZVO, NVGS, QRHC, SEM, ADUS, RILY, KAR, QNST, LIQT, CLDT, AOSL, SIX, FN, WD, TROX, AL, CHEF, ACHC, SLCA, MTDR, CHUY, NGVC, PFMT, RLGY, ALEX, TPH, TMHC, TSC, AHH, NDLS, ASC, PBPB, LGIH, NMIH, BHR, REPH, CSLT, ATEN, MC, LPG, FFWM, CCS, TMST, SIEN, AINC, UNVR, BW, HZN, SPNE, UFAB, DSKE, SGRY, GSM, SCWX, IEA, ASIX, ICHR, JELD, CARS, LXFR, AVYA, KLR, USX, STIM, MESA, ACA, LTHM, VIAO, OCDX, CHK, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, NTR, SLB, XOM, MSFT, GD, NEM, ORCL, TSM, WFC, GLD, IMO, FB, ANTM, WY, GOOGL, TRV, UGI, EQR, CMI, BK, BKNG, BXP, UNP, KHC, SPGI, JILL, ACN, V, SBUX, OOMA, TEL, HRI, ASYS, UNH, AVT, ROST, FIX, PEP, NPO, MCS, HD, FUL,
- Sold Out: SJT, XP, AVD, LMB, HRTG, FLXN, KRA, MG, ACR, WGO, ONTO, NNBR, MGI, DEO, CVGI, TPR, MTOR,
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 25,720,505 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 29,394,424 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 23,812,283 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 10,588,958 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,369,145 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 188,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alico Inc (ALCO)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $609.832500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,129,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 159.39%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,177,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,453,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 117.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 122.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 122.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.3.Sold Out: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.61 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.59.Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $4.88.Sold Out: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (ACR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.43.Sold Out: Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.35.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.
