Forbes Names Hanger One of America's Best Employers for Second Consecutive Year

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of outcomes-based orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services and solutions, today celebrates being named one of America’s Best Midsized Employers by Forbes. The Austin-based company, comprised of nearly 5,000 employees, was selected through an independent nationwide survey of more than 60,000 American employees working for midsized to large companies. Respondents ranked their willingness to recommend current employers to friends and family, and had the option to nominate other notable organizations within their industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005804/en/

“We are honored to be recognized for a second year in a row, thanks to positive feedback from our incredible team members, who inspire us every day with their dedication to fulfilling our purpose of empowering human potential together,” stated Hanger President and Chief Executive Officer Vinit Asar. “Being acknowledged as one of America’s best employers reaffirms our ongoing commitment to being an employer of choice.”

Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Employers list was compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista. To view the full list, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-midsize-employers%2F%3Fsh%3D53d68563210f.

About Hanger, Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) provides comprehensive, outcomes-based orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services through its Patient Care segment, with approximately 875 Hanger+Clinic locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for 2022, and rooted in 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger is a purpose-driven company with a vision to lead the O&P markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value, aimed at empowering human potential. For more information on Hanger, visit news.hanger.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005804/en/