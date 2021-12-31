Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Crane Co, Sells Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CR,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Crane Co, Constellation Brands Inc, Aon PLC, sells Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,834 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 61,527 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,518 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,439 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 198,794 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $173.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $143.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $238.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $289.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.77%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.9%. Haverford Financial Services, Inc. still held 178,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 45.41%. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Haverford Financial Services, Inc. still held 4,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 40.89%. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Haverford Financial Services, Inc. still held 7,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 36%. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Haverford Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.