Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cypress Capital, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Informatica Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, SoFi Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cypress Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Informatica Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Appian Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Capital, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 124,904 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 151,418 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 192,720 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,967 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,580 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 104,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Informatica Inc (INFA)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cypress Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 446.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cypress Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus