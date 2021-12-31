Cypress Capital, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Informatica Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, SoFi Technologies Inc

New Purchases: IEF, INFA, LIT, STWD, CI, PAYX, TSLA, APA, CTAS, DLB, LMT, TLT, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Informatica Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, iShares Silver Trust, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Appian Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Capital, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 124,904 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 151,418 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 192,720 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,967 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,580 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 104,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 446.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Cypress Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.