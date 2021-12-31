Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp

Manchester, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, Shopify Inc, Amedisys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Manchester Capital Management LLC owns 1027 stocks with a total value of $764 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,151 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 562,919 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,958 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.85% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 172,481 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 93,181 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 93,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $162.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $147.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95. The stock is now traded at around $261.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44973.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 125,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 303.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 315.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 199,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 94,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.