Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: VHT, AAXJ, ENJY, RRX, AMG, MGM, LFUS, ODFL, VERI, RIVN, RRC, NET, AMAT, U, BLMN, BVS, FLOW, Z, SYF, CCS, AMBA, SNDR, NPTN, FLT, TRNO, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, APEI, G, HEI.A, SPB, WSFS, WDFC, WISH, AZZ, BITO, ARKK, MATX, TSAT, AEL, TOST, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, LABP, LW, AI, RPRX, SITM, GRUB, SONO, SPOT, SSTI, OLED, HLNE, PLUS, LANC, KRO, KAMN, HRL, HOLX, HEI, EHC, GTN, BANC, RE, AVT, DX, DLTR, DCOM, DGII, ATGE, CPRT, CBU, FIX, CERN, CVGW, DHC, VLY, BOH, AUB, TTC, TKR, HLIO, SF, STE, LUV, SWKS, WRB, SMTC, R, RHI, PRGO, ASGN, OCN, OCFC, MSTR, MKTX, ABG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IWM, VWO, TROW, VOO, GLD, VEA, VT, VFH, VGT, VBR, VUG, PTON, CSX, CSCO, IBM, JNJ, UPST, QQQ, VTV, CB, APH, ADP, BK, C, KO, STZ, DE, EL, GE, GS, HON, MRK, MCHP, TAP, NUE, USB, CMG, PACB, FB, ABBV, ACWI, PFF, FLWS, AAON, AMSF, AMN, ACN, ADTN, AFL, AGYS, ARE, ALL, AXP, THRM, AMP, AME, ANSS, AJG, ASB, AGO, AVY, ACLS, BLL, BIIB, EPAY, BDN, BKD, BMTC, CACI, CHRW, CVBF, CTRA, CM, CAH, CE, CNC, CHKP, CVX, CI, CINF, CCEP, CL, CBSH, CNO, CNSL, CCI, CFR, CMI, XRAY, DAR, DBD, EWBC, ECL, LLY, ECPG, ELS, ERIE, EXTR, NEE, FDS, BUSE, PFC, FFIN, FISV, FLO, ORAN, FCEL, FULT, TGNA, GPC, GGG, GPI, FUL, MLKN, HIBB, HUBB, HURN, MTCH, ITW, INDB, TT, ICE, IP, JCI, K, KMB, LHCG, LEN, LII, LMT, MSM, MAR, MLM, MAS, SPGI, MUFG, MSI, NEU, NSC, IX, OMI, PAR, PNC, PH, BPOP, PRAA, PRGS, PB, RPM, RDN, RF, RIO, SASR, SNY, SGMS, SJR, SLGN, SSD, TRV, SWK, STFC, STT, SYK, SUI, SYNA, SYY, TJX, TGT, AXON, TECH, THC, TCBI, TMO, TRN, TUP, TSN, UMBF, UL, UIS, UNFI, RTX, VRTX, WNC, WAB, WBA, WASH, WERN, IRBT, SMFG, CROX, MA, GTLS, CVLT, EXLS, MFG, WLDN, ULTA, PM, HI, TNET, MYRG, JBT, DG, CIT, QNST, FAF, AMRS, BAH, VC, STAG, XYL, PRLB, COOP, MRC, PSX, HY, NMIH, ALLE, AMC, IBP, ATEN, TWOU, OUT, MGNI, NAVI, CTLT, HQY, VRAY, WK, KHC, PFGC, HPE, MIME, GMS, TPIC, ADNT, CNDT, LGF.A, SNAP, KREF, CARS, APPN, WOW, RDFN, SFIX, CASA, AVYA, CLBK, EVER, BJ, BE, RPAY, TENB, UPWK, GH, MRNA, OSW, PD, ALC, CTVA, PHR, HCAT, CARR, SEER, HYFM, MASS, KD, IJR, TIP, VTI, VXF, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSLA, SHOP, SPY, ARKW, AMZN, BRK.B, JPM, GOOG, DOCS, GOOGL, MSFT, BYND, VOT, VB, INTC, GD, VO, DHR, NFLX, GWRS, BILL, VBK, ADBE, BMY, CWCO, ZTS, PYPL, LCID, CVS, CAT, FIS, SJM, MDT, TSCO, UNP, DIS, EVRG, IWB, XLK, MMM, AMT, ARCB, COF, CMCSA, SBS, COST, XOM, NVDA, NVS, NVO, PFE, PG, TREX, VZ, EBAY, IQV, AR, TWTR, ELAN, DKNG, DDD, EGHT, ABB, AES, ALE, PLD, ASML, T, ANF, A, LNT, AEP, BNS, BBBY, BKH, BCO, CMS, CCMP, ELY, SCHW, CLX, CTSH, COHU, CYH, CNMD, ED, DHI, DBI, DUK, EIX, EGAN, ENS, ESGR, ETR, EFSC, EXPD, FHN, FORM, RHP, GSK, GVA, HVT, HSII, HBAN, OTRK, ILMN, IBCP, VIAV, KBH, KELYA, KMT, KFY, SR, MAC, MED, MNR, VTRS, NEM, NMR, ORLY, ORA, PCAR, PNM, ARGO, MD, NTR, POWI, PBH, DGX, RLI, RMD, REV, RAD, SEIC, SPXC, SCSC, SCHL, SIGI, SRE, SLAB, SON, SONY, SP, SCS, SHOO, SNPS, SKT, TNC, TER, TEX, TTEK, USPH, UFCS, UVSP, UNM, OSPN, VOD, WPP, WAFD, WAT, WW, WFC, WY, WEC, POR, EVR, ICFI, SBH, CNK, INFN, BX, PRO, TEL, ENSG, AGI, TAK, TREE, PEB, FIBK, NXPI, GM, GRPN, YELP, MODN, PFSI, DOC, VEEV, HMHC, LE, QTNT, GPRO, CFG, PGRE, SHAK, ENR, APPF, TDOC, PJT, RMR, WBT, HONE, FHB, SMPL, IRTC, VREX, BY, CNNE, NMRK, ILPT, ZS, ZUO, DOCU, EVOP, CWK, IMXI, MNTV, ALYA, CVET, PINS, IHRT, REAL, NOVA, PGNY, ABNB, CPNG, IBRX, OGN, DTM, ARKG, BND, IAU, IVE, IVW, MINT, VGSH, XLF,
- Sold Out: MRAC, AMED, COLL, DRNA, MGK, OSH, LAZR, ALHC, ETSY, DDOG, PSTH, FSR, BTWN, NGCA, MNTS, CWEB, IDXX, CZOO, SLB, XLRN, SPCE, HSKA, ON, XXII, TRUP, USMV, FDX, NEOG, PETS, TFX, LEA, RH, LSXMK, PETQ, ADPT, BOWX, VIH, WOOF, RBLX, CQQQ, JETS, EPAC, AEO, AIZ, BP, BBY, EAT, BRKL, CBZ, CHE, DVA, DENN, LCII, SSP, ESE, FFIC, ROCK, HNGR, HRC, JKHY, MDP, MDP, NTES, NTGR, NWE, ODP, PSMT, RMBS, RUTH, RBBN, STMP, TTEC, TEN, URBN, WRE, DFS, LULU, KW, CSOD, MSBI, VAC, SFM, CXP, CGC, CTMX, LSXMA, CLDR, SIC, ESTC, LEVI, UBER, RVLV, THCA, ONEM, ACCD, AMWL, PLTR, GDRX, TLS, AFRM, POSH, SANA, BMBL, INNV, AGL, PRVA, OTLY, BARK, CANO, ATAI, BHG, HOOD, JOBY, GREE, EWU, EWX, GNR, IHE, ITOT,
For the details of Manchester Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manchester+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Manchester Capital Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,151 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 562,919 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,958 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.85%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 172,481 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 93,181 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 93,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $162.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $147.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95. The stock is now traded at around $261.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44973.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 125,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 303.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 315.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 199,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 94,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.Sold Out: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.47.Sold Out: (DRNA)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Manchester Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Manchester Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Manchester Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Manchester Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Manchester Capital Management LLC keeps buying