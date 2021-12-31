Smith, Salley & Associates Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: BABA, VTI, PFF, GNRC, AMD, TT, RDS.A, VWO, KTF, MFD, TSLA, PSLV, IWL,

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, TJX Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Xylem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Salley & Associates. As of 2021Q4, Smith, Salley & Associates owns 253 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,615 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 393,025 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,781 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,432 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 653,590 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $292.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2094.03%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 36,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1768.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.304100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 220,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 427,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 91,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 124.99%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.