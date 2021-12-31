Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys 3M Co, Comcast Corp, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

- New Purchases: MMM, XLV, EFA, SCHX, XLK, XLF, XLI, XLB, ACWX, XLU, 5306, AIR, CIVI, CIVI, SLCJY, IBM, GE, CTRA, ABBV, KSRBF, WTTR, MNRL, PNR, SUZ, LIN, VIG, VTV, PCH, SBS, CDZI,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, TKOMY, XLP, TSCDY, XLC, XLRE, DTEGY, MDT, TFC, BMY, XLE, VLVLY, VOLVF, MDTKF, PXGYF, BKRKF, ALL, DNBBY, MGDDY, IBN, EMBVF, SKM, EEM, ST, GOFPY, SMFTF, AXTA, GRKZF, FBBPF, TKOMF, KAKZF, VZ, MDLZ, SIMO, PPL, PG, RIO, CMTL, DD, DENN, CPA, XNYIF, BBAJF, HAE, BWA, EWY, IWD, BA, ADM, AMGN, AXP, TMHC, PFC, TSM, MCD, PEP, RUTH, SRE, ACAZF, SWKS, SCS, BAMXF, NVSEF, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, T, ETN, BAC, COP, BTI, UL, VICI, NVS, SBRCY, LOW, CB, NILSY, GPC, INTC, JCI, MSFT, XYL, NEE, RTX, DEO, LLY, XOM, SVNLY, WELL, MS, MO, JNJ, KMB, SIEGY, TRV, UPS, BCE, SNY, TGT, MURGY, AVGO, BTVCY, C, TTE, LUKOY, IBDRY, PM, SOBKY, VALE, GD, WBA, BNPQY, ACDSF, ENLAY, SKHHY, DOW, ALIZY, NSRGY, BAESY, UOVEY, ZURVY, EJPRF, PSMMY, CODYY, SMFKY, NNGRY, GLTVF, ASX, ITUB, NTTYY, RHHBY, UBS, RHHVF, UPMKF, ZFSVF, LUNMF, ALIZF, SNYNF, BNPQF, MURGF, BTVCF, NTIOF, KWGPF, NSRGF, CIIHF, UPMMY, AMAT, ARW, CSX, CNI, CAG, D, EFSC, DANOY, HP, JLL, ORCL, PNC, PWR, RY, SPG, TMO, DIS, SHG, SPR, PCFBF, SGGKF, SMAWF, IITSF, BAESF, SKHCF, SLNLF, DPSTF, MAHMF, NPPXF, ZIJMF, NGCRF, ACNDF, TCS, 02138, HWM, CARR, OTIS, VNM,
- Sold Out: GSK, AKZOY, COKE, CR, UFS, GIS, USB, BMWYY, CTT, KHC, ENIC, XP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cullen Capital Management, LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,733,733 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,059,826 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,196,877 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 389,617 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,606,381 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,050,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 196,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 863.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 451,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (TKOMY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 841,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 4938.42%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 214,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesco PLC (TSCDY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesco PLC by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.46 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,595,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5671.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 198,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 3996.98%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 254,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.Sold Out: Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enel Chile SA. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.13.Sold Out: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWYY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $33.85.Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.
