Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys 3M Co, Comcast Corp, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Comcast Corp, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Tesco PLC, sells Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, British American Tobacco PLC, Sberbank of Russia PJSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cullen Capital Management, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cullen Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,733,733 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,059,826 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,196,877 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 389,617 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,606,381 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,050,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 196,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 863.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 451,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 841,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 4938.42%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 214,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesco PLC by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.46 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,595,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5671.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 198,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 3996.98%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 254,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enel Chile SA. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.13.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $33.85.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.