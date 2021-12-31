Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Sotera Health Co, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: SQM, BYND,
- Added Positions: HLF, SHC, REGN, V, GHC, PM, CTVA, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, NEM, MO, BK, IBKR, STT, NPO, BBWI, MACK, BNTX, DBTX,
- Sold Out: VIR,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 177,900 shares, 26.35% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 703,900 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,892 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 415,836 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,755,572 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48%
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 121.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 396,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.
