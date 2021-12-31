Glenview Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Comcast Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: GLDM, MTD, EL, BSV, MKL, ATVI, LSTR, IUSV, KMX, BAM, NVS, AMH, WSM, VEU, BCE, TTWO, SDC, XLY, O, TROW, PXD, PACW, FMC, BKNG, BTI, LEG, ITB, EXPD, SOXX, HOMB, FBHS, FFBC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Brown-Forman Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells Comcast Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Citigroup Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Glenview Trust Co owns 414 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 879,020 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,354,686 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 253,648 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 403,505 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,871 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.239500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 279,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1537.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1259.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $317.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,357,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1466.49%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 84,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 376,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 573,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 228.44%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 135,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 80.99%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 204,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.49.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.