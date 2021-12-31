Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Cellebrite DI, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Liberty Formula One Group, Rockley Photonics Holdings
- New Purchases: CLBT,
- Added Positions: RPAY, EB, YNDX,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, PAYO,
- Sold Out: PAGS, RKLY,
For the details of Portsea Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portsea+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Portsea Asset Management LLP
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 6,521,937 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
- Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 2,137,243 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.56%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 401,910 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 265,826 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 912,710 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61%
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 533,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 86.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 2,137,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (RKLY)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.31 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Portsea Asset Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Portsea Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Portsea Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portsea Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portsea Asset Management LLP keeps buying