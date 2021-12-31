Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Cellebrite DI, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Liberty Formula One Group, Rockley Photonics Holdings

New Purchases: CLBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Repay Holdings Corp, Cellebrite DI, sells PagSeguro Digital, Liberty Formula One Group, Rockley Photonics Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portsea Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Portsea Asset Management LLP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 6,521,937 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26% Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 2,137,243 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.56% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 401,910 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 265,826 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 912,710 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61%

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 533,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 86.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 2,137,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.31 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25.