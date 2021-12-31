Capital Analysts, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: LIT, BUFD, BMRN, FXZ, ITA, FNK, DOCT, DIV, BUFT, BUFR, BUFG, BATT, RIVN, ONL, KD, DWAC, HOOD, SOFI, SOFI, HERO, RBLX, IYZ, KBWB, LEGR, META, PFI, PUTW, RNRG, SDOG, TIPX, WOOD, XLC, XLRE, XT, DAL, AVY, CTRA, CIEN, CGNX, GGG, IIVI, IFF, NUE, PCH, LIN, ROK, SBAC, WLK, CROX, EQCPD.PFD, AOS, DFS, CEM, VLNS, FBHS, ENPH, SCM, IPWR, XV6, BHF, APLS, NVT, KTB, UPST, AFRM,
- Added Positions: FM, VCR, IVE, AAPL, SCHD, IEFA, MUB, PAVE, IVW, SPDW, SPLG, SRLN, FNCL, HYD, IJR, IJT, IWV, SPIP, AGG, BNDX, HYLB, IJK, MOAT, AMZN, DGRO, IEF, IJJ, ITM, MINT, PHO, RSP, SHM, ATVI, AEP, C, CRM, RTX, V, FTSL, IGF, JEPI, SPEM, AMT, BDX, LHX, MDT, PG, BOND, IGSB, EMB, EUSA, IJS, IXUS, SCZ, ABT, APD, CVS, CSCO, FISV, TGT, ANTM, ZION, FTNT, ALLY, CPZ, ABNB, CGW, DLN, FEMB, GWX, HACK, HYMB, IGV, IQDG, IUSG, IUSV, IVOO, JPST, QQQ, SDY, SPIB, SPTM, SPYD, VBR, VSS, AMD, ALL, AXP, ABC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AMAT, WTRG, ABR, AJG, BCE, BP, BNS, GOLD, BAX, BSX, BMY, BF.B, CACI, BXMT, SCHW, KO, KOF, CL, ED, STZ, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DRI, DVN, DEO, DLR, DUK, EOG, EA, ENB, EQIX, FFIV, NEE, BEN, GPC, GILD, GBCI, HON, IP, J, KLAC, KMB, KRG, LTC, LEN, LNC, MAR, SPGI, MPW, MSB, MET, MCO, VTRS, NRG, NVDA, NVR, NHI, NP, NWL, NKE, NOK, NOC, OHI, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PH, PAYX, BKNG, PSA, O, REGN, RF, RIO, SAP, SPG, STLD, SYK, TSM, TXN, TD, TTE, UAL, USB, UMPQ, UL, VLO, WPC, WBA, YUM, NEA, RNP, TNL, ALGT, BX, TEL, PM, DG, SSNC, GBDC, NXPI, KMI, ACRE, PNR, SRC, GMRE, WHF, AR, GLPI, LADR, FSK, SYF, WLKP, GSBD, TDOC, CC, ROKU, PAGS, ZS, SMAR, DELL, DOW, ALC, CTVA, PLTR, QS, GXO, BLOK, BND, BNDC, IGIB, DLS, DMAY, DVYE, DWM, EFV, EJAN, EMLP, EMTL, ESGD, ESGE, ESGG, ESGU, ESML, FBND, FMB, FNDE, FNDF, FTGC, FXN, GII, GLDM, HYLS, IAU, IDV, IFRA, IQLT, IWC, IWL, IWP, IWS, JMST, JPIB, KOMP, MDYV, MJ, NUMG, PEY, PKB, PPA, QWLD, RTM, RWL, SCHA, SCHG, SHYG, SIMS, SJNK, SOXX, SPAB, SPUU, SPYV, SUB, TCHP, TDVG, TEQI, TIP, TOTL, VIDI, VIOO, VTIP, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, IEMG, IBB, MSFT, CWB, SUM, ITOT, VIG, HD, ARKF, ACN, CMCSA, SHW, ARKK, ESPO, T, ADBE, FB, GOOG, FDLO, XLP, AES, PLD, RAMP, AGO, BRK.B, BA, COF, COO, COST, CCK, FLEX, GOOGL, HAE, IBM, ITT, ICE, JPM, JLL, LH, LOW, MCHP, MS, PEP, PWR, SBNY, TGP, TDY, TYL, UNH, WM, WAL, GTLS, TSLA, GM, BAH, FANG, ABBV, OMF, VRNS, TMX, NOMD, BKI, PYPL, OLLI, PETQ, RPAY, ESTC, AVTR, EEMV, EFAV, HYDW, ISTB, LMBS, USMV, XMLV, MMM, AFL, ADC, MO, AMED, AMP, AMGN, CCL, CAT, CE, CVX, VALE, EL, FDX, GE, HXL, HUN, IDXX, ITW, INTC, JNJ, MAS, MU, MYGN, NVS, ON, PKI, PFE, PHG, RPM, ROP, SFL, LUV, TRV, STKL, WAB, WMT, WST, WY, ZBH, HEI.A, TEI, TECK, VMW, PMT, AVGO, KKR, HCA, MITT, PSX, WDAY, CGC, BABA, APLE, Z, FND, COLD, DOCU, ZM, GO, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, OGN, SLVM, AGGY, ARKG, ARKW, DRIV, DVY, EDV, EFA, EFG, FPE, FVD, FXL, GTO, IWF, IWM, IWO, JCPB, JPHY, ONLN, PFF, PGX, PKW, PZA, ROBO, SLY, SMLV, SPMO, SUSB, VB, VDE, VO, VTI, VTV,
- Sold Out: VLUE, DISCA, BOTZ, MKTX, OPEN, MRNA, RGA, CHTR, COR, MBII, XLRN, WIX, ACB, STOR, EVA, BLD, ATXI, IUSB, GOTU, EDU, COIN, TRKA, VEU, DWLD, SPHD, HYHG, IBUY, IDU, ROST, VIAC, CTXS, TCOM, INTU, SJM, LRCX, MMP, MAT, NGG, NDSN, OXY, ROL, LDOS, SNA, TER, TSCO, WEN, VLY, VOD, ADX, BTO, NVG, NAN, BLDP,
For the details of Capital Analysts, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+analysts%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Analysts, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 336,548 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,696,674 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 987,048 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 516,763 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 178,900 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.073500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enviva Inc (XV6)
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Enviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 275.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 139,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72230.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 82,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12383.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.756300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 163,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $36.86.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.
