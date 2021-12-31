Capital Analysts, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Discovery Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Analysts, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Analysts, LLC owns 984 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Analysts, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+analysts%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 336,548 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,696,674 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 987,048 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 516,763 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 178,900 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.073500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Enviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 275.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 139,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72230.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 82,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12383.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.756300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 163,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $36.86.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.