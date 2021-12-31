Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tredje AP-fonden Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Tredje AP-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Biogen Inc, PPG Industries Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boeing Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tredje AP-fonden. As of 2021Q4, Tredje AP-fonden owns 338 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tredje AP-fonden
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,100,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 900,483 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,665,688 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,113 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,558 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $254.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.299900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $244.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 1837.60%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $224.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 89.04%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $307.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 120.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 103.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in American Express Co by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Sold Out: VanEck Russia ETF (RSX)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.



