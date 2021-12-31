Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond E

- New Purchases: EMLP, FBND, LGLV, PBUS, FLTB, BKLN, XSHQ, LIT, AGGY, XMHQ, JHMD, EELV, SPMB, PFLD, SPTI, FIW, ROBT, SCHA, GE, GXO, SPIB, IQLT, SPVU, GOVT, IFRA, COPX, FXH, DSI, XLC, RYF, NVAX, JHMT, PFM, NTSX, SLYV, RBLX, CMG, FPE, EIX, EOS, EQIX, RHS, UPST, AOK, PGX, DBA, PHDG, MORN, NUSC, OMFL, BWA, PBTP, XME, VDC, USO, CNC, ULST, PFF, SPMD, DXCM, MCHP, PAYX, PIPR, TTWO, TDY, XYL, PSX, ZTS, TNDM, ANET, CWEN, FND, SNOW, U, MTD, MPW, CARZ, ANSS, ESGE, ECL, KRE, CTAS, NRZ, DBTX, GTE, SAN,
- Added Positions: SPTM, NVDA, SCHD, QEFA, VOO, KBE, VTI, XLF, SPHQ, FLOT, SPSM, VXUS, MJ, BND, IWD, XYLD, DGRW, EFIV, XLV, ARKK, VO, VB, VIG, VV, XLI, XLK, PHT, SPTL, VTIP, XLRE, TDF, TOTL, IQDG, PKW, VNQ, SJM, V, CDC, DWM, SOXX, TIP, UGRO, IJR, SMOG, XLB, IDXX, FMB, GRID, USMV, JPM, WMT, MA, BX, PSI, SLYG, SPY, AMAT, NEE, GSK, MSFT, SPG, GOOG, PYPL, SPIP, TAXF, BMY, HD, ILMN, INTU, MU, RTX, UNH, WFC, AVGO, FB, SHOP, SNAP, UBER, BSV, DON, ESGU, HYD, RPV, SLV, VOOV, VTEB, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, AMT, BA, CSX, C, DHR, FAST, INTC, ISRG, MCD, SPGI, NKE, SONY, VOD, RMT, HQL, IGR, GM, PANW, SPOT, CRWD, OTIS, ABNB, EEM, EES, IPAY, MDY, RDVY, SLY, TFI, VUG, ABMD, AXP, AMGN, ADI, ADSK, ADP, CAT, CME, CLF, CMCSA, LLY, EMR, EPD, EL, FDX, GOOGL, LRCX, NFLX, NEM, ES, NVO, PEP, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, RJF, CRM, SHW, TRV, SBUX, TJX, TMO, UNM, DIS, WSO, GGN, ETW, EXG, QQQX, ETJ, KMF, EPAM, NOW, VEEV, SMAR, DOCU, AOM, EFA, FIXD, FVD, GLDM, HACK, IAU, MLPA, MOAT, MTUM, NEAR, QUAL, RAVI, RPG, SRLN, SUSA, VCSH, VEA, VEU, VHT, VONE, VT, VTV, MMM, AB, AZN, AZO, AVY, BLL, BAM, VIAC, BXMT, CGNX, CL, GLW, DE, D, DD, F, GERN, GS, HL, INFY, JBLU, LH, LMT, MDT, MVIS, DGX, SIVB, SSL, SYY, TSM, TGT, TXN, TREX, UPS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, EBAY, ET, CEF, BIF, JPS, EOI, MELI, FNV, AMPE, BUD, CHTR, MPC, ZNGA, ENPH, WIX, ZEN, ETSY, TEAM, CRSP, IIPR, APPN, ZS, PD, FVRR, LMND, ARKF, CFO, CSB, DVY, EEMX, FNX, GSY, IEFA, ISTB, ITA, IVOL, IWF, IWV, LVHD, MDYG, MINT, PBE, QCLN, QQQJ, SCHB, TUSA, VOE, VXF, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, EDV, VGSH, GDX, HDV, URA, PSQ, VWO, GLD, ICLN, PSLV, FTGC, EFAV, SPDW, SPLG, SPYG, FSK, PEJ, SIL, SPYD, AAPL, DIA, EMF, EEMA, HERO, PBW, SPYV, RSP, MKTX, FDN, JKI, LMBS, QYLD, XSD, IAI, XOP, TSLA, BIV, TLT, VYM, CLX, COST, DUK, SO, WPC, AGG, DGRO, PGF, QQQ, XLE, MO, XOM, FISV, MRK, NVS, O, VZ, CAF, PM, WATT, BABA, KHC, MRNA, PINS, PTON, AZEK, FXE, MUB, OUSA, POTX, RYLD, SCHP, SPAB, SPSB, VCIT, XLU, ASML, ATVI, AMP, NLY, BIIB, CVS, CVX, CHD, COP, ED, HSY, IBM, IRM, KMB, MAR, MKC, PHD, EVR, TMUS, BAH, ABBV, SCYX, CGC, SQ, ROKU, FSLY, NET, CARR, BAB, CIBR, ITOT, IUSG, IVW, MGV, NXTG, PAVE, SMLV, SPEM, SPLV, TAN, VBR, VGIT, VGT, VOT, XBI, CB, ACN, AEP, BAC, BDX, CACI, CAH, KO, STZ, DEO, EW, FICO, GRMN, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, LHX, HAS, ICCC, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MCO, NDAQ, PGR, RF, RSG, ROL, SBAC, WPM, SWKS, SYK, TYL, UNP, MTN, WM, ANTM, AWF, EVV, JPC, UTG, LULU, AWK, MSCI, KL, CNCE, PAYC, NEP, USFD, TWLO, DOW, BEPC, COIN, BNDX, CBND, IGSB, FTEC, GTO, IBB, IUSV, IVE, IWL, IWP, IWY, JHMF, JKE, JPST, LQD, MGK, NOBL, PHO, PJP, PWB, SMDV, URTH, VFH, VIOO, VONG, VSS, XLP,
- Sold Out: DWX, SPHD, SILJ, DEM, VYMI, JKK, JKH, COMT, FINX, DOG, DES, BOTZ, TDOC, DKNG, JKL, CWB, ENB, DAX, XHB, SPCE, WEX, VALQ, CRNC, FPX, XITK, PENN, IHI, PSK, EBND, RDS.B, AAL, PLW, JAZZ, GNOM, FAN, FTSD, MMTM, CUT, SPDV, CVET, SFIX, ULTR, GDOT, USFR, UAL, BTI, BIDU, WDIV, PDBC, AKAM, XSOE, IPKW, FLLV, CHWY, BYND, LYFT, Z, REGI, XEL, WW, TFX, RIO, FCX, GOLD, ALK,
For the details of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+harbor+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 169,197 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,854 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,540 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 508,122 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,023 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 258,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.058000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.28 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $142.91. The stock is now traded at around $139.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 796.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 324.24%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 448.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 120,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF by 3163.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $77.7, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 91,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 669.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 130,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.05 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $38.21.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.9.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86.Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $54.51, with an estimated average price of $50.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros