State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co Buys Hagerty Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

For the details of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+farm+mutual+automobile+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,675,492 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 34,404,214 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,029,900 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,570,923 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 17,410,725 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,706,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO. Also check out:
1. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO keeps buying