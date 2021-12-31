State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co Buys Hagerty Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

New Purchases: HGTY, CTRA, PMT, FSK,

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hagerty Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, FS KKR Capital Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co owns 130 stocks with a total value of $101 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,675,492 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 34,404,214 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,029,900 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,570,923 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 17,410,725 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,706,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.