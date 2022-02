Panagora Asset Management Inc Buys Walmart Inc, Nike Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Moody's Corporation

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Nike Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Accenture PLC, Anthem Inc, sells Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Moody's Corporation, Cummins Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Panagora Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 1531 stocks with a total value of $18.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,522,132 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,059,489 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 158,285 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.59% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,151,056 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 130,349 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 302,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 191,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.567500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 167,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27. The stock is now traded at around $217.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 328,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 140.86%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 970,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 526.27%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 507,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,815,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 397.61%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $343.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 176,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 197.32%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $458.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 183,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Co by 122.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,375,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Panagora Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.