Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Twilio Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: TWLO, VEEV, TRI, SQ, MPW, W, ETSY, CCJ, PODD, SJM, STN, DSGX, MDB, ARAY, PVG, INTU, CLH, BSM, RMNI, CWST, ACCO, VREX, SNAP,
- Added Positions: IYR, AMT, KO, RY, OLED, GDDY, ZEN, COUP, CTXS, ALL, FB, V, MA, BAND, CL, RNG, TXN, O, GIS, VZ, PSX, VFC, SHOP, AJG, BFAM, ATVI, TGT, FISV, SBRA, WM, TMO, PEP, PK, ICE, ADBE, HST, APLE, EPR, ALGN, UBER, MAC, MKC, VTR, AWK, HRL, ES, HIW, ED, VLO, EL, FTS, TU, ATO, SRE, WMB, RCI, WTRG, PBA, VRRM, AQN,
- Reduced Positions: USSG, SJNK, SUSL, CSCO, EVBG, C, SCHW, LOW, KEY, DIS, NKE, TSLA, LULU, TTWO, HD, KMB, GOOGL, PG, MGA, KDP, MPC, ENB, OKE, EIX, STZ, LNG,
- Sold Out: LDEM, IWF, SPY, VCSH, EEM, VOO, AMD, COIN, JPM, HLT, CNP, DAR, LW, UGI, CLX, CPB, KD,
- Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 55,851,273 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47%
- iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 29,340,229 shares, 29.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 870,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 10,111,703 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 71,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $234.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $208.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.435800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 625,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 142.31%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $244.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 614,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $150.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 168,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.12.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.
