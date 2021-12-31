Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Twilio Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: TWLO, VEEV, TRI, SQ, MPW, W, ETSY, CCJ, PODD, SJM, STN, DSGX, MDB, ARAY, PVG, INTU, CLH, BSM, RMNI, CWST, ACCO, VREX, SNAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Twilio Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, American Tower Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 247 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ilmarinen+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 55,851,273 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47% iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 29,340,229 shares, 29.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 870,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 10,111,703 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 71,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $234.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $208.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.435800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 625,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 142.31%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $244.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 614,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $150.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 168,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.12.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.