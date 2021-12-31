Kellner Capital, LLC Buys , , People's United Financial Inc, Sells , , Domtar Corp

New Purchases: PBCT, CONE, MIME, TGP, ISBC, TSC, CSPR, ARNA, EPAY, BPMP, TACO, MCFE, VG, PAE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , , People's United Financial Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Mimecast, sells , , Domtar Corp, , Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellner Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kellner Capital, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 359,600 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. (MGLN) - 278,855 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.83% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 106,900 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 406,886 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 73,745 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.87%

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 384,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 225,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 235,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $94.69. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 278,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 125.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 164,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Kellner Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $227.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. Kellner Capital, LLC still held 73,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.