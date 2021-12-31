Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Strattec Security Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Destination XL Group Inc, Sells DHI Group Inc, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH)

New Purchases: SUNL, IWN, FLWS, SMMF, KOP,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Strattec Security Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Destination XL Group Inc, BM Technologies Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, sells DHI Group Inc, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH), P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 825,951 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 408,197 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) - 380,327 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 172,755 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Northeast Bank (NBN) - 325,528 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 359,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.88 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Strattec Security Corp by 572.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 140,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc by 260.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 212,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Destination XL Group Inc by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 896,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BM Technologies Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 611,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 851,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 330,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $30.42 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 57.53%. The sale prices were between $4.67 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC still held 664,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC still held 98,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $79.11, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC still held 74,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 27.47%. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.83, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.095600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC still held 408,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in LCNB Corp by 33.04%. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC still held 214,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.