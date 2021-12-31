Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, Trimble Inc

New Purchases: HD, AAPL, TSCO, PANW, USRT, LNG,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, sells Eaton Corp PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, Trimble Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 86,820 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 17,557 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 34,462 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.64% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 40,928 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 93,703 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $354.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 47,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 34,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $526.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 14,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.636600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 120,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 71,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 83.19%. The purchase prices were between $94.62 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $111.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.