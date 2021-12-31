Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, Trimble Inc

- New Purchases: HD, AAPL, TSCO, PANW, USRT, LNG,
- Added Positions: FN,
- Reduced Positions: FTNT, ISRG, BLK, AMAT, AMP, GOOGL, LRCX, MS, URI, GS, MSFT, TXN, DOV, BX, EW,
- Sold Out: ETN, HCA, TRMB, EXPD, TROW, SH, KLIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 86,820 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 17,557 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 34,462 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.64%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 40,928 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 93,703 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $354.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 47,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 34,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $526.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 14,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.636600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 120,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 71,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fabrinet (FN)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 83.19%. The purchase prices were between $94.62 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $111.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.
