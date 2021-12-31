Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co Buys Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

New Purchases: T, NEE, SO, TMUS, AEP, SBAC, EXC, SRE, MTB, WELL, AVB, XEL, AWK, PEG, EQR, WY, ARE, EXR, WEC, ES, ED, MAA, INVH, EIX, SUI, DRE, ESS, FE, DTE, PPL, CBRE, FTS, AEE, ETR, VTR, MLM, PEAK, DKNG, VICI, CSGP, PCG, UDR, RCI, BXP, KIM, WPC, DEI, IRM, MPW, HST, SLG, GLPI, AVTR, AMH, REXR, CONE, LAMR, CUBE, LSI, REG, FRT, AIRC, HTA, STAG, JLL, STOR, BRX, COLD, EGP, FR, NLY, OHI, VNO, KRC, AGNC, STWD, NSA, RDFN, OPEN, DOC, NRZ, SRC, HHC, RYN, PCH, LXP, HIW, HR, CUZ, BXMT, SBRA, HPP, PSB, JBGS, EQC, OFC,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Prologis Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Microsoft Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 2,090,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 610,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,843,900 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,900 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 160,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 898,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 211,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 66,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 148.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 821,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1117.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 60,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 607.44%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 106,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1110.34%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $173.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 357.55%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 55,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 359.26%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $171.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 69,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61.