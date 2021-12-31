BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc

Investment company BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. keeps buying
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 45,906 shares, 53.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,742,977 shares, 43.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.31%
- LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU) - 345,610 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 174.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.58%. The holding were 1,742,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.
