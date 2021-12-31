BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc

Added Positions: XP, MELI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bc+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 45,906 shares, 53.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% XP Inc (XP) - 1,742,977 shares, 43.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.31% LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU) - 345,610 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.

BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 174.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.58%. The holding were 1,742,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.