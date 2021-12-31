CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Intel Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Franklin, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Intel Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Regions Financial Corp, General Motors Co, sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 948,877 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,856 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,135 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 489,844 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 296,724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 251,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 265,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,068,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Organon & Co by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 93,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.