CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Intel Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Franklin, TN, based Investment company CapWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Intel Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Regions Financial Corp, General Motors Co, sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CapWealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 948,877 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,856 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,135 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 489,844 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 296,724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 251,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 265,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCKJ.PFD)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,068,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Organon & Co (OGN)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Organon & Co by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 93,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.



