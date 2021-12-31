Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Nucor Corp, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Tesla Inc,

- New Purchases: ODFL, NUE, XBI, CP, IHI, AVAV, SLF, SHM, PFFD, KD, ONL, TIPX, PGX, VIXY, INDI, DOUG,
- Added Positions: IYH, V, ITA, SUB, IWL, RY, DOCU, TDOC, LMT, TFC, MUB, ARKK, PYPL, UPS, ALL, PRLB, SQ, MRK, TWOU, AMD, CRSP, PFF, GLD, GSY, VHT, SCHP, LDUR, VIAC, F, ETY, CGEN, CERS, GOVT, BKLN, BP, OMEX, SPLV, ET, VRAY, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL, TEAM, FDX, BABA, BA, BX, DD, RSP, BSV, VCSH, FANG, DVN, BUD, C, TWLO, BRK.B, DDM, TD, ROKU, LMBS, HD, HON, NVDA, SCHO, BAC, CNP, GE, OXY, NS, WMT, EEMV, IEI, SHY, WCBR, PXD, TEVA, DIS, WMB, CGC, NVTA, TWST, OTIS, OGN, FDL, IEF, ITOT, REZ, UVXY, VTIP, T, AMGN, NLY, AAPL, CSCO, COP, EXAS, NEE, IBM, JPM, MSFT, VTRS, NWL, PFE, CRM, VGR, VZ, RFI, DAL, ABBV, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, Z, PSTG, PD, EH, EFAV, FPE, QID, SH, VRP, VTV, XLE, MO, KO, KOPN, RTX, ETV, CLDT, KMI, CLVS, NML, ESBA, CRON, SURF, ACWV, MINT, SPSB, XLF, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: CRL, KSU, JAZZ, CM, EMNT, XLB, KKR, NEM, SCHR, GNMA, EZU, BHF, VIACA, UBSI, IONS, IDLV, AMLP, X, CCL, MAC, MTOR, WU, ESPR, VTA, ENBL, BLDE, DXD, VYGR, PGEN, AIV, OPK, INSG, HEXO, IAG, DNN,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 158 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 159 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 200 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $308.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $279.633800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 119.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3953.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $105.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 418.27%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 204.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: (KSU)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The sale prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.
