Central Securities Corp Buys AerCap Holdings NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Coherent Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Securities Corp. As of 2021Q4, Central Securities Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 445,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 250,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 600,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Aon PLC (AON) - 150,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.

Central Securities Corp initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Securities Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1131.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.