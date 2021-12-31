Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Central Securities Corp Buys AerCap Holdings NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Coherent Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Central Securities Corp (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Securities Corp. As of 2021Q4, Central Securities Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP
  1. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 445,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 250,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 600,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 150,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Central Securities Corp initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Central Securities Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1131.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.



