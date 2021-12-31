Central Securities Corp Buys AerCap Holdings NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Coherent Inc

For the details of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+securities+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 445,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 250,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 600,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
- Aon PLC (AON) - 150,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
Central Securities Corp initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Central Securities Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1131.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP. Also check out:
1. CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP keeps buying