Fosun International Ltd Buys Hyperfine Inc, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hyperfine Inc, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Sera Prognostics Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, ViewRay Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Fosun International Ltd owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,580,777 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 15,519,500 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49% Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,742,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 554,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Zhangmen Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $22, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 332,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.253900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2777.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 151,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 339.65%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.