Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fosun International Ltd Buys Hyperfine Inc, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Fosun International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Hyperfine Inc, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Sera Prognostics Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, ViewRay Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Fosun International Ltd owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fosun International Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fosun+international+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fosun International Ltd
  1. BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,580,777 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 15,519,500 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
  5. Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,742,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 554,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zhangmen Education Inc (ZME)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Zhangmen Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $22, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 332,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.253900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2777.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 151,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 339.65%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fosun International Ltd. Also check out:

1. Fosun International Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fosun International Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fosun International Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fosun International Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus