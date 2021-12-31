Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Winnebago Industries Inc, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Horizon Bancorp (IN), iShares Russell 1000 ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: KE, AMWL, INTU, RNW, SHOP, RSP, EW, UNP, ACAH, DGRO, CVS, SPYG, QUAL, MDYG, EZM, CTRU, DUK, EOG, WBA, BSCP, BSCN, AWK, CSX, CWB, BSCR, IJS, TLT, XLB, USIG, IXUS, XLP, XLRE, XLU, SCHK, IYW, IUSG, IJJ, ICLN, BSJP, BSJN, BSDE,
- Added Positions: WGO, VTI, SYBT, IVW, BRK.A, NKE, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT, VGT, XLY, IWF, IVE, IWP, F, XLF, ESGE, XLV, IWM, IJH, XLC, SPY, XLI, PG, VIS, BBCA, BBJP, EEM, IJR, ARKK, EFAX, EFA, DIA, LIT, QQQ, JNJ, GOOGL, VLUE, AMZN, IWV, IEMG, IEFA, IBB, GDX, SCZ, EMB, VNQ, XLE, BBAX, AOA, ACN, ADP, COST, V, PM, PEG, ABT, PYPL, XLK, TFC, BP, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, GOOG, GE, HD, HON, VDC, VAW, GM, CRM, SCCO, LQD, TJX, RTX, UNH, VZ, WMT, DIS, ET, IUSV, IJT, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: ISRG, IWB, ANGL, FNDX, IWN, IWD, IWS, GNR, USB, IWO, VT, REET, SCHF, BBEU, MBIN, FDN, SCHX, USMV, MCD, LOW, NEE, XOM, SCHA, XBI, KO, IWR, HYG, DFAT, FB, PGR, LIN, NVDA, DHR,
- Sold Out: HBNC, HRC, GLD, ACAHU, ATO, T, VWOB, IGV, FXO, CRON, VBR, AKBA, EFG, EWJ, KD, GVI, SHY,
For the details of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxford+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 574,183 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 644,872 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 186,936 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.39%
- Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) - 888,457 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.83%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 210,333 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 156,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 233,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $556.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $909.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 80.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 888,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 1083.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 145,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 910.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 64,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $479065.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 275.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN). The sale prices were between $18.01 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.7.Sold Out: (HRC)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
