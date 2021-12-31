Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Organon, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Vodafone Group PLC, UniFirst Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund

- New Purchases: TEL, NKE, PNR, NUE, AVB, BSX, QCOM, PHO, QQQM, VFH, GPC,
- Added Positions: PG, OGN, CSCO, SRCL, EW, FISV, VIOO, CVX, VWO, DIS, XOM, PEP, MSFT, PFE, HR, EOG, BRK.B, GE, INTC, VB, JNJ, VOO, BOH, SIVR, BDX, WFC, EFR, SGOL, VTWO, KO, DUK, IVV, BAC, VNQ, APD, ENB, FDX, CVS, WMT, JPM, HD, SO, VNQI, GLDM, IVOO, LOW, LNC, VBR, ACN, CAT, BMY, CRDL, FB, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, VOD, DXCM, PYPL, BABA, OSW, RDS.A, SLB, MDT, T, CHD, VIG, MMM, UL, VTRS, IBM, CL, NSC, LRCX, KMB, AXON, UPS, RTX, HPQ, WM, PM, NEE, CDK, LLY, BA,
- Sold Out: UNF, GIM, L, CMCSA, CMI, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,038 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,816 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 142,331 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 457,864 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 170,591 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.81%
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $148.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $147.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 170,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Organon & Co by 718.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 268,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 457,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 124,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $195.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $191.65 and $223.56, with an estimated average price of $204.89.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.76.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
