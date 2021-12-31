Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys Lyft Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Bumble Inc, Synchrony Financial, Upwork Inc

- New Purchases: GRAB, IRT, MTUM, URI, FDIS, CION, XOM, AAXJ, BEN, NVG, ETN, FNDX, AXP, EPD, NZF, KKR, LYB, CVS, VO, JRS, BIL, FNDF, SCHE, SPEM, GS, HEI, KR, MU, TGT, XLNX, PLNT, FNDA, SCHA, SOXX, VYMI, CAT, CSGP, LLY, PNC, USB, GWW, AVGO, SSNC, TWLO, U, IEMG, IGV, IWS, RSP, SCHB, VGSH, VHT, VIG, BLK, CAH, STZ, EOG, EXAS, GSK, GEF, MNST, MKTX, PEG, SLF, TXN, TSN, UPS, VLO, WBA, BTZ, DAL, ULTA, PBA, PSX, ETSY, ELAN, IGIB, DGP, EFA, FDL, FEU, FNDE, FREL, IWV, LRGF, PDBC, PFF, SPMD, XLU, MMM, ABT, AMT, ABC, SCHW, CMA, DE, DISCA, DD, FLR, GE, KFY, LH, LOW, MMP, NEWT, NKE, PPL, ROST, SNA, SO, SYY, TRP, WM, CODI, AG, RILY, KMI, GWRE, GH, ARKQ, CIBR, COMT, DFAC, FXH, GBF, GWX, ICLN, IEF, IEI, IHI, IJR, ITA, IWB, LQD, MGV, NUAG, NYF, SCHP, TFI, TLH, USRT, VTI, CB, AFL, AMP, ADI, BDX, BIO, BTI, CDNS, CNQ, CHKP, CLX, CMC, CMI, DVN, DPZ, E, ENB, ERIC, EL, GD, GILD, HSY, HPQ, HON, IDN, JNPR, KLAC, K, KMB, MDLZ, LEG, LPX, MPW, TAP, VTRS, NTAP, NEM, OXY, OLN, OMC, OSTK, PAA, LIN, O, REGN, RIO, RHI, RY, SAFM, SLB, STX, TDS, UGI, UL, UTHR, UVV, WBS, WFC, CMG, RDS.B, PNI, GDV, HTGC, DFS, AGNC, OCSL, STWD, BSL, ALSN, CAPL, MPLX, NWSA, QTWO, ENR, KHC, SQ, VST, IR, ROKU, ESTC, CCO, BILL, DKNG, CERE, UPST, SGFY, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, MEKA, AOK, ARKW, CWEB, DFAX, DVY, EFV, ESPO, EWC, EWY, FLOT, GLD, GVI, IBB, IWD, KCE, LIT, LTPZ, MJ, MUB, QYLD, REZ, SDY, SPAB, SPIP, SPLB, SPTL, SPYG, TQQQ, USIG, USMV, VBR, VCIT, VCSH, VDC, VEU, VGT, VMBS, VNQ, VOT, VSS, VTEB, VTV, VWO, MNKD, FAX, MMT, BDJ, IDE, CTSO, SIEN, CKPT, ALNA, JUPW,
- Added Positions: LYFT, UBER, MSFT, CPNG, GOOGL, ADBE, BSV, HYG, SCHX, V, QUAL, FB, UNH, HD, JPM, MA, TMO, IUSV, DHR, PEP, NXPI, COST, STIP, AAPL, FTSL, ACN, HCA, MCD, SCHD, NEE, DIS, FSK, SHW, WMT, ALLY, IJH, TMUS, CMCSA, TRU, CTAS, SJNK, HYEM, ASML, BX, ROP, NVDA, EXPE, ZTS, CME, CSCO, EQIX, PFE, QCOM, AMZN, PG, AON, FITB, SPGI, VZ, NOC, SBUX, IWM, PLD, TT, PYPL, SCHG, HIG, PAYX, PM, COP, LMT, MAA, QQQ, EMR, MTZ, SPOT, MRK, EW, KEY, GOOG, SE, CINF, MET, WMB, MPC, GOVT, BRK.B, KO, NNN, CCI, ODFL, CFG, ITOT, JNJ, XSD, MO, RSG, RBLX, FHN, ARCC, BCE, CVX, BKLN, VOO, AJG, ES, TJX, IUSB, DUK, IP, GIS, SON, SNPS, AWK, IVV, EMB, SPLG, AMAT, D, ETR, INTC, CRM, VOE, CRL, AGG, GPC, IPG, TSLA, AGR, SPG, UNP, FALN, MBB, T, VB, VUG, XT, VEEV, SPY, SWK, IGSB, SPDW, TIP, OKTA, SPHQ, SRE, TECH, WPC, NOW, ABBV, NEP, AOA, IWF, DOX, AEP, DXCM, HBI, PANW, TTD, IEFA, JNK, XLK, IBM, BRSP, MDY, SCHF, FDX, ISRG, NFLX, ARES, ZS, PINS, EEMA, VXF, NWL, ORCL, TYL, SHOP, SNAP, BND, IWP, MGK, AB, C, HLF, JEF, MDT, NSC, ET, WDAY, CVNA, DOCU, BNDX, IJS, IJT, VERU, PENN, TDOC, DBX, AVLR, AOR, SPSM, AMGN, ENZ, ACHV, BAC, BMY, REED, CDLX,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, LHX, ITB, ARKK,
- Sold Out: BMBL, SYF, UPWK, FUTU, OMF, BABA, SLVM, HYMC, KD,
For the details of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 2,357,411 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 600.00%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,975,988 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 600.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,012 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 607.13%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 2,798,110 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1069.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,980 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.60%
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 8,237,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,280,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 111,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $324.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 100,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 569,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,357,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,975,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 607.13%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 250,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 1069.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,798,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 621.60%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2775.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 613.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $497.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 106,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
