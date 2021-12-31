Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Sells , ,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, TJX Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells , , , , Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 778 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/picton+mahoney+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,335 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 448,323 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,734 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 694,680 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,000 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,219,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 599,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Argus Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 449,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Kernel Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 399,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp by 850.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 949,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.638800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 195,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 232.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 173,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 946,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 115.16%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $291.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.