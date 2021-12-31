Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Starbucks Corp, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: SHW, SBUX, LVMUY,
- Added Positions: HKHHF, CABO, SWZ, CFRUY, PRNDY, HKHHY, DOW, DVCMY,
- Reduced Positions: BUDFF, GOOG, UL, PDRDF, MA, NSRGY, BRK.A, JPM, PM, BRK.B, CFRHF, CMCSA, MLM, V, BF.A, BABA, ASHTF, BF.B, PG, WFC, PNC, MLKN, AAPL, OUT, KO, CR, UNLYF, RBGPF, CABJF, DOV, FMX, DANOY, PEP, HINKF, HRL, MKL, MKC, MCD, MSFT, WMT, VMC, AXP,
- Sold Out: ABI, BUD,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 2,976 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 9,250,167 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,058,213 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 362,996 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF) - 6,091,713 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $280.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $144.12 and $166, with an estimated average price of $158.24. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHY)
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC added to a holding in Heineken Holding NV by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $47.14, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $47 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $51.01.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.
