Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Starbucks Corp, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Walmart Inc

Investment company Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Starbucks Corp, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Heineken Holding NV, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Walmart Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 2,976 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 9,250,167 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,058,213 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 362,996 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF) - 6,091,713 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $280.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $144.12 and $166, with an estimated average price of $158.24. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC added to a holding in Heineken Holding NV by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $47.14, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $47 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.