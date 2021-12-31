Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Sells , Meta Platforms Inc, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: HLT, MKC, MORN, NVEI, XPO, VOYA, SITE, DHRPA.PFD, CVE, HYFM, OGS, XPRO, SEAT, HRT, EXFY, FIVN, JACK, SABR, CNX, BIDU, ALEC, ITOS, AVIR, HHR, DTIL, FOXA, VTV, OCDX, BIRD, CIAN, SG, HCP, ESGD, ESGV, IEMG, IVE, IWF, RAMP, SMTC, ALV, NOTV, KOF, CCRN, DDS, ENDP, EVC, LSTR, BBWI, NVS, PNM, SONO, SWBI, TUP, UNFI, FTNT, SXC, INGN, ATEN, BVS, DFIN, BTU, BHF,

CP, DD, RRX, CME, CHTR, MRK, KKR, HWM, APD, CHD, PEP, UNP, WY, LBRDK, NVST, BAP, IT, IFF, NICE, UBS, WTW, BKI, DNB, MRVI, A, AMZN, BSX, BRKR, BLDR, CSX, D, EQIX, GPN, JCI, MAR, NVDA, BKNG, DIS, XEL, TEL, IGT, V, FIBK, ESI, TWKS, AES, PLD, AEE, AEP, ABC, IVZ, TFC, BLL, BC, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CSGP, VALE, INGR, CCK, XRAY, ETR, EXR, HST, INTU, MGM, MGA, MAS, MCK, NFLX, NWL, PII, RYAAY, SLM, SRE, SPG, SKX, SWK, TD, UMPQ, WCN, DAL, MSCI, VRSK, LEA, GNRC, TSLA, APTV, BFAM, ARMK, GOOG, CZR, PFGC, RRR, EVBG, YUMC, VICI, AVLR, TW, WMG, BNR, AZEK, LPRO, CERT, DSEY, OGN, PYCR, DH, RELY, IWD, EGHT, ALE, ARE, AMT, WTRG, AIZ, AZO, AVB, BP, BBD, ITUB, BOH, BMO, BIIB, BKH, BXP, BTI, COF, LUMN, CTXS, KO, COHU, NNN, CYH, CNO, STZ, CS, CW, DPZ, E, ECL, ENIA, ENTG, ELS, RE, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, EXTR, FMC, FAST, FMX, FORR, GIL, GILD, GGG, THG, HIG, EHC, INFO, ING, IEX, IMAX, JBLU, KMT, KNX, LFUS, MTW, MLM, MCD, SPGI, MEI, MTD, MAA, MSA, MUFG, MSI, VTRS, NOV, NBIX, NJR, NEM, NI, NTRS, ORLY, PPL, PBR, PHG, PVH, PNW, PLXS, POWI, PG, PB, QDEL, ROLL, RPM, RYN, RHI, ROK, ROP, RGLD, POOL, SASR, SGMO, SIGI, SIG, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SUI, SU, VIV, TU, TCBI, TRI, TOL, ACIW, WEN, TYL, UCBI, X, URBN, MTN, VLO, VRTX, WSO, WTS, WST, WEC, WEX, XLNX, ZION, ZYXI, POR, KALU, WNS, EDU, LDOS, AWI, DEI, KBR, TMUS, TRS, LULU, MASI, MELI, ULTA, TWO, FNV, TFII, XPEL, DISCK, AVGO, NOVT, FLT, VC, HII, AL, EPAM, VIPS, FIVE, LZ, MANU, PNR, SRC, ICPT, WDAY, CDW, AMH, BURL, MGNX, BRX, QTWO, JD, VNOM, HQY, NOMD, NVRO, STOR, QSR, UE, ASND, NSA, COLL, RMNI, PECO, NGVT, GMS, FTV, FHB, COUP, IIPR, ORGO, VREX, REVG, HLNE, OKTA, YEXT, ATUS, ERO, FNKO, DBX, NVT, LASR, CHX, EQH, TRTN, EVOP, FTCH, EB, GH, TWST, ETRN, MRNA, PD, TPTX, PSN, ADPT, LSPD, GFL, MXCT, ARNC, KC, VRM, IAC, NCNO, U, PAYA, LESL, AGCB, NAPA, ACVA, ALKT, RXRX, DV, GENI, PCOR, VMEO, TASK, LTCH, XMTR, PAYO, FXLV, AMBP, PRCT, FRSH, FRSH, TOST, INDA, Reduced Positions: FB, ACN, CNI, CVX, CL, TMO, CDNS, INFY, SJM, MMC, MRVL, AON, AMAT, DSGX, NDAQ, SHW, OC, PM, PYPL, MMM, ATVI, ADM, BLK, DHR, DUK, RBA, RTX, APO, RNG, TRU, SQ, ANSS, BDX, ETN, LLY, EPD, HON, KR, LH, ORCL, PENN, PWR, RCI, WMT, ZBRA, BX, CBOE, ICLR, CB, AJG, OZK, CNP, CRL, ABEV, CPRT, COST, EMN, ECPG, EL, GFI, GPK, WELL, TT, INTC, JBHT, KMB, MPW, MBT, MPWR, MS, NTES, ES, PNC, LIN, SIVB, SJI, LSI, SBUX, SYK, TTWO, TECH, TXN, TSCO, USB, UPS, WAT, ZUMZ, EBAY, MA, TGH, AQN, ST, MMYT, STAG, WIX, ZEN, CABO, ILPT, WH, FOCS, DAVA, CHWY, WOOF, LFST, JOBS, AGCO, T, AMD, ALKS, LNT, ALL, ALNY, HES, AMX, AIG, AMKR, ANGO, BAC, GOLD, BRK.B, CACI, GIB, CVS, CNQ, CATY, CRUS, CSCO, CCEP, CMA, FIX, COO, CMI, DVN, DEO, DLTR, EXP, EWBC, EMR, XOM, NEE, FBP, FE, F, GIS, ITGR, LHX, HPQ, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, JBL, KLAC, KT, LKFN, LXP, LMT, MED, VIVO, MMSI, MCHP, MU, MGI, MCO, NVO, NUS, ODFL, OLN, OMC, OKE, OTEX, OFIX, OSK, OSTK, OMI, PTC, PKI, PAA, AVNT, NTR, PBH, PRU, PSA, PHM, RS, RSG, RY, R, SANM, SCHN, SMG, SIMO, RBBN, LUV, TGT, TEX, XPER, TXRH, TREX, TSN, UGI, UMBF, UTHR, UNH, VRNT, VZ, WM, WFC, WCC, WDC, WTFC, WETF, ZBH, FTS, VNDA, EVR, EBS, ARAY, AWK, TITN, CIXX, CYRX, TNET, LOPE, SSNC, AOSL, TVTX, HCA, RYI, CLVS, ZWS, MRC, BERY, FANG, ABBV, PRTA, AGIO, SPNT, PINC, ESRT, HMHC, CBAY, MBUU, GCI, PCTY, PAHC, RYAM, TMST, WMS, GNK, SYF, HUBS, AVNS, CHRS, SYNH, BOX, GDDY, RPD, DSKE, CTMX, TWNK, TEAM, VST, ANAB, SNDR, VERI, CARS, PLYM, MGY, APG, ALTR, CEIX, ICLK, WHD, SPOT, AMRX, LOVE, DOMO, TENB, VRT, PINS, AVTR, CRWD, AGTI, CMBM, PING, SPT, CARR, HRMY, PTVE, ASAN, LSF, GCMG, SHLS, TDUP, APP, OTLY, TALK, BASE, EWCZ, CCCS, BROS, ONON, STER, EPI, HYG, IEFA, IVV,

Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, CME Group Inc, sells , Meta Platforms Inc, Chevron Corp, , Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2021Q4, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 885 stocks with a total value of $365.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,483,391 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,825,959 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,272,956 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,607,568 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,875,830 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,262,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,667,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $296.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 376,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,412,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,333,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.19 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $231.97. The stock is now traded at around $179.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 295,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 75.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,543,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 1806.81%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,441,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,215,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 88050.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,458,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $608.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,509,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,535,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98.