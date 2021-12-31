American Financial Group Inc Buys Kohl's Corp, MoneyLion Inc, NextNav Inc, Sells Customers Bancorp Inc, Select Interior Concepts Inc, Xperi Holding Corp

- New Purchases: KSS, ML, NN, AUGX, CGTX, DERM, DERM, XV6, CEQP, DTM,
- Added Positions: GTN, EOSE, ET, USAC, HESM, MPLX, CURI, CURI,
- Reduced Positions: XPER, WTTR, BLFS,
- Sold Out: CUBI, SIC, LEGH, HBMD, FLXN, EVA, ALXO, BPMP, GEL, ENBL,
For the details of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 242,482 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio.
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 686,115 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 105,734 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 315,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
- Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 740,297 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in MoneyLion Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,109,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextNav Inc (NN)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Augmedix Inc (AUGX)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Augmedix Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Journey Medical Corp (DERM)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Legacy Housing Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $22.52.Sold Out: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Howard Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42.Sold Out: (FLXN)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying