American Financial Group Inc Buys Kohl's Corp, MoneyLion Inc, NextNav Inc, Sells Customers Bancorp Inc, Select Interior Concepts Inc, Xperi Holding Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kohl's Corp, MoneyLion Inc, NextNav Inc, Augmedix Inc, Cognition Therapeutics Inc, sells Customers Bancorp Inc, Select Interior Concepts Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Legacy Housing Corp, Select Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, American Financial Group Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 242,482 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 686,115 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 105,734 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 315,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 740,297 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in MoneyLion Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,109,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Augmedix Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Legacy Housing Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Howard Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.