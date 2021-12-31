Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys UpHealth Inc, Aspen Group Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, , Vericel Corp

New Purchases: UPH, LLNW, AUGX, MDXH, DERM, DERM, AQB, LTRX, COST, INGN, LUMN, CELZ, BJDX, BHG,

Wayzata, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UpHealth Inc, Aspen Group Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Augmedix Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, , Vericel Corp, Conformis Inc, Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 10,805 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 107,830 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 60,200 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 155,550 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,493 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UpHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 939,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 455,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Augmedix Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 429,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MDxHealth SA. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 140,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 256.23%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $1.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,144,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 176.38%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 687.75%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 157,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.47, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 218,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Isoray Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $0.38 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.53. The stock is now traded at around $0.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,801,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Medical Inc by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $0.6, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.373100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,957,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Conformis Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $1.32, with an estimated average price of $1.02.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.27 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $3.37.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.13 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in electroCore Inc. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.84.