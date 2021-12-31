Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. ( OTCQX:INBP, Financial) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $14.6 million compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million or 2.1%. The Company had operating income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of $0.7 million and $1.2 million respectively.

Revenue for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $27.3 million compared to $29.4 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million or 7.1%. The Company had operating income for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $2.8 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company had net income of $1.0 million or $0.04 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.03 and $0.04 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had net income of $1.5 million or $0.05 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.08 per share of common stock for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.05 and $0.07 per share of common stock, respectively.

"While our revenue decreased by approximately 7% in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 from six-month period ended December 31, 2020, our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 90% and 92% of total revenue in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "Revenue in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 was lower than the six-month period ended December 31, 2020 due to increased safety stock and consumer demands required by our customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe the fear of slowdowns in production due to the pandemic were contributing factors in our six-month revenues ended December 31, 2020", the Co-CEO's further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 14,594 $ 14,257 $ 27,345 $ 29,429 Cost of sales 12,844 12,083 24,171 24,882 Gross profit 1,750 2,174 3,174 4,547 Selling and administrative expenses 1,020 930 1,859 1,794 Operating income 730 1,244 1,315 2,753 Other expense, net (1) (39 ) (115 ) (85 ) (156 ) Income before income taxes 691 1,129 1,230 2,597 Income tax benefit (expense), net 340 95 317 (332 ) Net income $ 1,031 $ 1,224 $ 1,547 $ 2,265 Net earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,823,919 29,658,661 29,823,029 29,652,302 Diluted 32,447,023 32,099,504 32,440,959 31,967,036

(1) Includes interest expense of $42, $79, $74 and $155 and unrealized losses on investments, a non-cash item, of $22, $44, $42 and $73, respectively.

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. is engaged primarily in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at www.ibiopharma.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would," "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof, are subject to change and should not be relied upon for investment purposes. INBP undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements for any reasons. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include developments in the nutraceutical market and related products and services, risks associate with the outbreak and continuing spread of COVID-19, the Company's ability to maintain the qualitative and quantitative qualifications for continued inclusion on the OTCQX Best Market and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

