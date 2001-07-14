PPG Recognized by Forbes Magazine as One of America's Best Employers

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it was recognized as one of “America’s Best Large Employers 2022” by Forbes Magazine. The list ranks the top 500 largest and 500 mid-size U.S. employers that are admired by their employees for company culture and workforce commitment.

“I want to express my thanks and appreciation to our more than 50,000 employees around the world for their dedication to serving our customers and supporting the many communities where we operate,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “Every day their hard work and commitment to delivering on our company's purpose to protect and beautify the world are reasons why we are well-positioned today and in the future.”

To develop the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, which surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer.

