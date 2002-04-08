Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Retirement of Austin Miller, Names Maureen Adams Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations and Ryan Jordan Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) ( CHDN) announced today that Austin Miller will retire effective March 1, 2022, after eight years as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations with the Company.



Miller’s 15-year tenure with CDI started as President of Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he led the design, construction and opening of the Company’s first casino gaming operation. In 2010, Miller was named President of Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida, before transitioning to CDI’s corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2013.

“Austin has been central to the growth and evolution of CDI over the years,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI. “His bold and creative vision for the Company’s gaming properties will have an enduring impact. I am grateful for his leadership during a transformative time and wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

CDI has promoted Maureen Adams to fill Miller’s role as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations. Since 2019, Adams has served the Company as Vice President of Gaming Operations where she oversaw the day-to-day operation of eight gaming properties as well as the centralized marketing and analysis department. Adams’ career with CDI spans eight years and includes time as President and General Manager of Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Maureen brings over 25 years of gaming experience in finance, marketing, operations and leadership in 10 different states and 2 countries to this important role,” said Mudd. “Not only does she bring a proven track record of success, Maureen has a keen aptitude for inspiring and developing her team to achieve both their personal and professional goals.”

Maureen’s professional career includes 15 years with Caesars Entertainment where she held a variety of senior positions in Finance, Marketing/Sales and Operations. Maureen holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Richard Stockton University, an MBA from Rutgers University and has a certificate in International General Management from Harvard Business School.

CDI also announced the promotion of Ryan Jordan to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development where his responsibilities will include strategic planning at existing properties as well as the leadership of design and construction for new properties across the Company. Jordan joined CDI in 2009 as Vice President of Operations for Churchill Downs Entertainment Group and was later named General Manager of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead the development of new properties across our portfolio,” said Mudd. “Throughout his 12-year career with the Company he has successfully and consistently executed complex large-scale projects with a focus on operations, hospitality and entertainment.”

Prior to joining CDI, Jordan worked for the PGA of America as the Championship Director of the PGA Championship. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Louisville.

These internal promotions are effective immediately.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have nine retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

