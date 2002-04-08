Stem Announces Board Change

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator, announced that on February 8, 2022, Dennis Suskind submitted his resignation as a director of the Company, with immediate effect, to pursue other interests. At this time, the Company is not actively seeking a replacement for Mr. Suskind. The Company appreciates Mr. Suskind’s contributions to the board of directors of Stem.



About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a multi-state, vertically integrated, cannabis company that, through its subsidiaries and its investments, is engaged in the cultivation, processing, packaging, distribution and branding of cannabis, hemp and their derivatives, including oils, edibles, concentrates. Stem holds licenses in the adult use and/or medical cannabis marketplace in the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, and Massachusetts. Stem has ownership interests in 29 state issued cannabis licenses including nine (9) licenses for cannabis cultivation, three (3) licenses for cannabis processing, two (2) licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution, three (3) licenses for hemp production and seven (7) cannabis dispensary licenses.

