Owlet's Newest Innovation, the Dream Duo, Named "The Best New Tech for Families" from PARENTS Magazine

Today, Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) announces the Dream Duo’s recognition as the “The+Best+New+Tech+for+Families” by PARENTS. From the brand that has monitored over 1 million babies, Owlet’s new smart baby monitor system tracks sleep and provides personalized insights about a baby’s sleep-related needs. The newest offering empowers parents to take an active role in their child’s sleep management and help build healthy sleep habits that last a lifetime.

“In the first year alone, parents can lose countless nights of sleep, and we know that sleep is imperative to growing a happy and healthy family. We are thrilled to see that PARENTS recognizes the value in our newest innovation for babies and their families,” said Kurt Workman, co-founder and CEO of Owlet. “Dream Duo is our most intelligent baby monitor system yet and we are honored to have it named the best new tech for families.”

PARENTS editors scoured the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show floor for the most interesting items that could make families' everyday lives easier. Owlet’s Dream Sock was recognized alongside the Dream Duo.

“We explore the Consumer Electronics Show with an eye for useful items that could make families' everyday lives a little better,” said Jessica Hartshorn, Entertainment Editor of PARENTS. “We scout products for home, family, kids, and entertainment and try to find tech we'd like to buy ourselves, and things that other families might find useful or fun.”

The Dream Duo is a total sleep monitoring ecosystem, consisting of Owlet’s Dream Sock, Cam, Dream App, and sleep learning program. It provides a complete picture of a baby’s sleep with 1080p HD video and personalized insights delivered right to parents’ smartphones via the new Owlet Dream App. The Dream Sock wraps comfortably around a baby's foot and parents can view sleep quality indicators in the App, including wakings, heart rate, and movement, along with room temperature, noise levels and humidity from the Cam. With this information, parents can play an active role in detecting sleep trends and in helping provide an optimum sleep environment for their baby.

Available in the U.S. only, the Owlet Dream Duo is priced at $399 and the Dream Sock as a standalone product (with access to the Owlet Dream App and sleep learning program) is $299. Both products are available at owletcare.com, buybuy Baby, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005911/en/