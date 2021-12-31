Ironwood Investment Management Llc Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Zeta Global Holdings Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: ZETA, IWM, CFX, EPAY, KZR, PRPL, CAR, TMO, VST, GBTC, SPY, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: BBIO, EVBG, LLNW, FRPT, CADE, CADE, STKL, COLB, CHD, ZS, MYRG, UFPI, WTS, SHOO, DY, CYTK, ELY, PI, APAM, TPH, SPSC, KRA, BW, DLTH, DNLI, WSM, CKPT, TNC, UNFI, BECN, BHLB, CBT, CRI, BANC, THG, IIVI, LXU, ORI, SMAR, ACIW, TCBK, MNTX, GDX, CARG, ACCO, MCRB, NFBK, RBBN, PBCT, HWC, ASYS,
- Reduced Positions: AUPH, XOM, ARW, PNFP, TPC, BND, GS, PFE, KSS, GPI, CMTL, CSCO, BBSI, BHR, KOP, IWV, MEI, BDC, B, TTMI, CALT, SDC, VGIT, WBS, WSFS, IVC, INTC, GFF, FITB, EMR, C, CBRL, TWOU, KERN, BAC,
- Sold Out: CL, GT, ALDX, RDHL, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of IRONWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 53,455 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 22,004 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 46,734 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 23,445 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 35,582 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 176.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 70,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 81.84%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 283,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.Sold Out: Redhill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.31 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $3.95.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Reduced: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.52%. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Ironwood Investment Management Llc still held 131,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Ironwood Investment Management Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 58.48%. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Ironwood Investment Management Llc still held 4,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.
