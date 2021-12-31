Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Allstate Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Chubb, Texas Instruments Inc

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Perrigo Co PLC, sells General Dynamics Corp, Chubb, Texas Instruments Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Quanta Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss . As of 2021Q4, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 332 stocks with a total value of $31.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss
  1. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 3,543,834 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
  2. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,751,777 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,472,715 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  4. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,613,448 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 4,847,656 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 4,760,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,740,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 768,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,588,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,016,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,649,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 841.03%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,745,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 8766.48%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,473,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 15,216,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 86.73%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,505,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 246.72%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $311.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,009,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,319,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.

Sold Out: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26.



