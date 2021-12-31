Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Allstate Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Chubb, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: ALL, PNW, MTB, HAL, MDU, MIR, FOR, SAVE, RLJ, DOOR, BKU, PEB, MTDR, TWO, CVI, WLL, GHC, USM, SM, AMCX, RDN, CSTE, BLMN, PBF, ESNT, PGRE, ENR, CDEV, CHX, TRTN, CWK, CRC, XPRO, HA, ARCH, BZH, BBBY, EAT, CAL, CBRL, CPE, CRS, CMC, DRH, ETD, GIII, GCO, SKYW, HP, KBH, KRO, SR, MOG.A, MUR, OII, PATK, PTEN, PDCE, AIR, AMKR,

ALL, PNW, MTB, HAL, MDU, MIR, FOR, SAVE, RLJ, DOOR, BKU, PEB, MTDR, TWO, CVI, WLL, GHC, USM, SM, AMCX, RDN, CSTE, BLMN, PBF, ESNT, PGRE, ENR, CDEV, CHX, TRTN, CWK, CRC, XPRO, HA, ARCH, BZH, BBBY, EAT, CAL, CBRL, CPE, CRS, CMC, DRH, ETD, GIII, GCO, SKYW, HP, KBH, KRO, SR, MOG.A, MUR, OII, PATK, PTEN, PDCE, AIR, AMKR, Added Positions: APD, DD, AXTA, PRGO, LAD, VRT, TMUS, ONB, LVS, HSC, SWK, SXI, CNR, CMCSA, MRK, TILE, ARMK, HUM, ATUS, BDX, ATI, EC, HHC, ARNC, AXL, FMX, QDEL, AER, EIX, AXS, AIT, TEN, GEO, URBN, VSH, UVE, AIMC, BECN, CNK, CADE, CADE, BHLB, GOOG, TSE, LILA, LILAK, ICHR, JELD, ALK, AZZ, ABM, CAKE, GNW, NSIT, FLR, LZB, TBI, EPC, ENS, MTX, MPAA, DLX, NWLI, TTMI, OI, ARGO, PDCO, MD, BCO, PSMT, PRA, SIG, FUL, BHE,

APD, DD, AXTA, PRGO, LAD, VRT, TMUS, ONB, LVS, HSC, SWK, SXI, CNR, CMCSA, MRK, TILE, ARMK, HUM, ATUS, BDX, ATI, EC, HHC, ARNC, AXL, FMX, QDEL, AER, EIX, AXS, AIT, TEN, GEO, URBN, VSH, UVE, AIMC, BECN, CNK, CADE, CADE, BHLB, GOOG, TSE, LILA, LILAK, ICHR, JELD, ALK, AZZ, ABM, CAKE, GNW, NSIT, FLR, LZB, TBI, EPC, ENS, MTX, MPAA, DLX, NWLI, TTMI, OI, ARGO, PDCO, MD, BCO, PSMT, PRA, SIG, FUL, BHE, Reduced Positions: GD, CB, RTX, PWR, WFC, CNP, AIG, C, EXC, FNF, ACM, CVS, J, LOW, CIB, AAP, GS, DFS, USB, HES, FSS, IFF, OC, LEN, ANTM, HOLX, JEF, ACC, DE, JPM, MDT, VLO, AVGO, CTVA, AXP, NTRS, WSC, MGP, CTSH, WIRE, JNJ, PXD, RL, PSX, SEAS, CCEP, LIVN, ORCL, PG, SLM, QCOM, BWXT, PM, VICI, ATSG, MO, AZTA, CI, DAR, DIOD, EMR, ETR, GBX, MTG, TAP, OFG, TCBI, UMPQ, WAB, ESI, ADNT, OGN, EPAC, THRM, APOG, MTOR, MTRN, CIEN, COHU, CNO, ATGE, NPO, FARO, ROCK, GT, GVA, GPI, HNI, HWC, EHC, HON, IIVI, IVC, KELYA, KMT, KEX, PLAB, PB, RES, RRC, SANM, SCSC, TRV, STKL, TDS, TRN, UBSI, WHR, INFN, DAN, KAR, VPG, VC, RLGY, AR, DNOW, GSM, CARS, MGY, WH,

GD, CB, RTX, PWR, WFC, CNP, AIG, C, EXC, FNF, ACM, CVS, J, LOW, CIB, AAP, GS, DFS, USB, HES, FSS, IFF, OC, LEN, ANTM, HOLX, JEF, ACC, DE, JPM, MDT, VLO, AVGO, CTVA, AXP, NTRS, WSC, MGP, CTSH, WIRE, JNJ, PXD, RL, PSX, SEAS, CCEP, LIVN, ORCL, PG, SLM, QCOM, BWXT, PM, VICI, ATSG, MO, AZTA, CI, DAR, DIOD, EMR, ETR, GBX, MTG, TAP, OFG, TCBI, UMPQ, WAB, ESI, ADNT, OGN, EPAC, THRM, APOG, MTOR, MTRN, CIEN, COHU, CNO, ATGE, NPO, FARO, ROCK, GT, GVA, GPI, HNI, HWC, EHC, HON, IIVI, IVC, KELYA, KMT, KEX, PLAB, PB, RES, RRC, SANM, SCSC, TRV, STKL, TDS, TRN, UBSI, WHR, INFN, DAN, KAR, VPG, VC, RLGY, AR, DNOW, GSM, CARS, MGY, WH, Sold Out: TXN, ROG, AON, NAVI, AIZ, JXN, PRIM, APAM, BMTX, ULH, WCC, AAWW, IGT, ASLE, TMHC, SWBI, GWB, NGVT, HRI, NTB, CWH, REVG, ASO, GATX, ARCB, CBT, CIR, CDE, CNX, LCII, EZPW, FDP, FRO, SAH, GPX, GFF, HL, LGF.B, MLI, NUS, NUVA, GLT, AVNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Perrigo Co PLC, sells General Dynamics Corp, Chubb, Texas Instruments Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Quanta Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 332 stocks with a total value of $31.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrow%2C+hanley%2C+mewhinney+%26+strauss/current-portfolio/portfolio

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 3,543,834 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,751,777 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,472,715 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,613,448 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 4,847,656 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 4,760,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,740,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 768,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,588,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,016,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,649,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 841.03%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,745,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 8766.48%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,473,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 15,216,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 86.73%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,505,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 246.72%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $311.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,009,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,319,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26.