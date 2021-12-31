Telemark Asset Management, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, FNV, F, GM, BOWL, AMPS, AMPS, THRM,
- Added Positions: GRMN, HES, IOSP, AMRC, WCN, ENVX, VMI, FB, TER, LFG, AXON, AZTA,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, FIVN, TRMB, TMO, NET, NVDA, ASPN, NOW, GOOGL, W, ASML, ZI, DOCU, AAWW, MDB, NOVT, KNBE,
- Sold Out: DNA, CRWD, TWLO, LYV, FTAI, ROG, A, DHR, ENVI, ENVI, ZM, ISOS,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 1,840,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 2,454,500 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 250,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,569,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $92.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innospec Inc (IOSP)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $88.36. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $122.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.
