Dowling & Yahnke Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PerkinElmer Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Realty Income Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Manulife Financial Corp

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Dowling & Yahnke Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PerkinElmer Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Realty Income Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Manulife Financial Corp, Paychex Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dowling & Yahnke Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 377 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 478,298 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 399,666 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  3. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,100,741 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  4. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,196,249 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,186 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 140,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $125.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ouster Inc (OUST)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $224.72 and $246.97, with an estimated average price of $234.31. The stock is now traded at around $215.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 248.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 518,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 249.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 340,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 200.80%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 233,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,772,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 79,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 140.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 243,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $36.09 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $44.05.

Sold Out: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in BioAtla Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.



