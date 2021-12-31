Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Clarivate PLC, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, BGC Partners Inc, Sells , Merck Inc, Constellium SE

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, BGC Partners Inc, Post Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, sells , Merck Inc, Constellium SE, Jackson Financial Inc, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,251 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 556,502 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 168,361 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) - 7,661,495 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.32% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 110,627 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 518,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 55,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 244,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 7,661,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 341,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 298,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 284,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09.