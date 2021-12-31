Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

Investment company Global Frontier Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, KKR Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Frontier Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Global Frontier Investments LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Frontier Investments LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 339,000 shares, 20.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.37%
  2. American Express Co (AXP) - 183,400 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 44 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 350,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.33%. The holding were 183,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 339,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 141.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 215.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-12-31.



