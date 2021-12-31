Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

New Purchases: AXP, MA, USB, KLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, KKR Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Frontier Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Global Frontier Investments LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 339,000 shares, 20.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.37% American Express Co (AXP) - 183,400 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 44 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 350,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.33%. The holding were 183,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 339,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 141.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 215.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Frontier Investments LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-12-31.