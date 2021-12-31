Comerica Securities,inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: DBC, LYB, TECK, PDBC, KBE, O, DRI, DOCU, WHR, XLY, IWN, IVOV, ANET, HLT, BR, DTE, PKG, NUE, SPG, MAA, AME, XLK, VOOG, CPB, CS, HOG, FIW, LNC, SYNH, GM, PH, PHM, STX, SIMO, TSN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comerica Securities,inc.. As of 2021Q4, Comerica Securities,inc. owns 497 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,538 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 172,681 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 435,133 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 302,264 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 256,119 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.78%

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 256,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 302,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 194,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 391,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 274.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.