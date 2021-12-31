Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Comerica Securities,inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Investment company Comerica Securities,inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comerica Securities,inc.. As of 2021Q4, Comerica Securities,inc. owns 497 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMERICA SECURITIES,INC.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,538 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 172,681 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 435,133 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  4. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 302,264 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 256,119 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.78%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 256,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 302,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 194,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 391,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 274.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.

Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.



