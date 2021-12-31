First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Snowflake Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: SNOW, CWB, BRK.B, CTAS, XEL, TMO, SLB, IXN, IWS, PLTR, AJG, DHR, CVS, BDX, ADP, ADSK, GOED,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Snowflake Inc, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Comcast Corp, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $945 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 935,825 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,619,590 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 314,739 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 400,083 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 572,706 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $381.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $580.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.