Old Mission Capital Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, KraneShares CSI C

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Mission Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Old Mission Capital Llc owns 839 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+mission+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,340,479 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,898,028 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 1,403,127 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 451,261 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 793,036 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.65%

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.82%. The holding were 4,340,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 2,898,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 630,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $37.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 385,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 474,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 490,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 8470.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 444,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4219.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 320,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 736.42%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 99,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 230.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.32 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 426,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 982.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 356,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 793,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.