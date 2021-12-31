Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: MOH, CSM, R, RHI, OXY, CMA, INMD, TDOC, FANG, AZAJ, MKSI, PANW, DRIV, BLDR, OMF, APD, SCVL, VRTX, NXST, PRU, O, POCT, PAVE, TRIN, UGI, HYD, BIF, ATVI, AZTA, PSX, BGR, FIW, DAR, DD, HACK, IDRV, REMX, SJNK, WEC, WELL, IQDG, DGRW, IYT, LIN, FVD, FMHI, ET, BST, BLK, AVDV, AVEM, ALB, IGA, BHK, ME, AUY,
- Added Positions: TIP, IVV, FTSL, IGSB, PDP, ABBV, VTV, TMO, MTUM, PFE, V, COST, XLE, IWV, VYM, IJJ, BRK.B, AMZN, EPD, RDVY, VO, IJH, JNJ, MATX, AMD, VOE, QQQ, IVE, VIG, VEA, ADM, CVX, XOM, XLV, JEPI, PG, VUG, ABT, GOOGL, USMV, IJR, BOND, SCHD, ACN, ASML, DOCU, FNX, TDTF, RSP, IUSV, EMB, JKF, EEM, KR, NUE, COWZ, CALF, LDUR, POOL, UPS, VTI, MMM, BMY, XLC, XLY, COM, ECL, FTNT, RPV, IEMG, IUSG, JKE, IVW, JPM, MA, OKE, QCOM, UTG, SPY, CEF, SIVB, XLK, UNH, VWO, VNQ, AMP, ADP, OZK, BGFV, BOE, BX, BG, CBNK, CAT, CTAS, CSCO, KO, DHI, DOW, DKNG, DUK, EXP, EVR, EXPD, FAST, FPE, F, GE, LIT, HZNP, XLI, IBM, QQQM, IAU, EFA, IWO, IWR, IWS, LHX, LOW, MRVL, MDT, MRK, NDAQ, NEE, NOC, PEP, TROW, RTX, RIV, ROP, SPGI, GLD, STLD, TSLA, TY, UNP, XLU, GDX, VOO, VB, VZ, WMT, WST, YETI, AGEN, ABNB, LNT, GOOG, BDJ, CSQ, COP, CUBI, DHR, D, ENPH, ENTG, LMBS, FCX, HON, ITW, INTC, PEJ, PGX, QED, AGG, HYG, JKD, PFF, IWM, IJK, IHI, LLY, HZO, MCD, NFLX, NKE, JCO, DIAX, SRVR, SMDV, REGN, SHOP, SO, THQ, UFPI, VOX, VDE, VFH, VGT, VAW, VBR, BND, VXUS, VMW, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, CRM, FB, NEAR, FLOT, AAPL, MSFT, TGT, SHW, DIS, FDX, ZTS, KRE, AON, XLB, BIL, SQ, EPAM, MINT, SYK, ETSY, XLF, MNST, ODFL, VEEV, ARKG, AVGO, DE, QCLN, HWKN, BSEP, GSY, NUSC, SCHX, SWKS, XNTK, TSM, BUD, ARKK, ARKW, T, BA, CMCSA, SKYY, DFEB, GSLC, PJUL, ISRG, RWJ, IEFA, EMHY, IWF, JPST, MOS, PYPL, PM, JNK, SHM, XHB, TSCO, VCSH, AVK, ALGN, MO, AMGN, IBUY, BLOK, ANET, BIO, BAC, CNI, CE, CHD, FDS, FYX, GRMN, GILD, JKHY, HSY, IEX, PSEP, PAPR, PMAR, BSCM, BSJM, XMLV, XSLV, TAN, SHY, IBB, IWP, KMB, LRCX, MCO, NVO, NAD, JRI, NSL, PFSI, SCHV, CWB, TFI, SPIB, HQH, TXN, USB, VHT, VCIT, CFA, WBA,
- Sold Out: DWAS, MBT, BBY, QRVO, CMI, PII, ENSG, DVA, BSCL, ZM, NEM, ERIC, BSJL, GLW, BJAN, BABA, CLNE, QFIN, FLT, CLX, AME, AXP, MPB, KD,
For the details of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nations+financial+group+inc%2C+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,640 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 81,371 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,798 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,743 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 66,985 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $306.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $55.95, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.753400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryder System Inc (R)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 397.49%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 42,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 698.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 339.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 60,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 139.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $83.8 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $91.79.Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.68.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, . Also check out:
1. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, keeps buying