Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Nations Financial Group Inc, Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, sells Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nations Financial Group Inc, . As of 2021Q4, Nations Financial Group Inc, owns 463 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,640 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 81,371 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,798 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,743 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 66,985 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $306.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $55.95, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.753400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 397.49%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 42,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 698.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 339.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 60,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 139.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $83.8 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.