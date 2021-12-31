Sasco Capital Inc Buys Realty Income Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Sells , Devon Energy Corp, nVent Electric PLC

- New Purchases: O, ENR, THS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ONL,
- Added Positions: TAP, HAIN, JELD, IP, PRGO, ATI, SYY, HHC, HBI, SRCL, CAG, MD, HSC, EHC, SLVM,
- Reduced Positions: DVN, NVT, GPC, LKQ, JCI, GPK, PDCO, SUM, KR, BBBY, OKE, NWL, ACHC, D, TGI, HWM, DD, CFX, FE, NFG,
- Sold Out: VER, CVA, RGS, FLOW,
For the details of SASCO CAPITAL INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sasco+capital+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SASCO CAPITAL INC
- Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 1,039,465 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,142,058 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 818,169 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00%
- Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,564,487 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 242,576 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.23%
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 468,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 471,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 444,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 108.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 377,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 818,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,094,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 366,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mednax Inc (MD)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Mednax Inc by 349.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Harsco Corp (HSC)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of SASCO CAPITAL INC . Also check out:
1. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SASCO CAPITAL INC keeps buying