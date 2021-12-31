Sasco Capital Inc Buys Realty Income Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Sells , Devon Energy Corp, nVent Electric PLC

New Purchases: O, ENR, THS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ONL,

Investment company Sasco Capital Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, sells , Devon Energy Corp, nVent Electric PLC, LKQ Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2021Q4, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $871 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 1,039,465 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,142,058 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 818,169 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00% Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,564,487 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 242,576 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.23%

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 468,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 471,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 444,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 108.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 377,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 818,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,094,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 366,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Mednax Inc by 349.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.